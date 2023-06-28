Kobie Pils on parade float photo

Kobie Pils rides on the “100-year birthday float” in the White Bird Days parade June 17. She is holding Trenton Roberts, the son of Tristan and Treana (Hanson) Roberts. Kobie was the oldest person on the float and Trenton was the youngest.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

WHITE BIRD — Kobie Gortsema Pils may have a small biological family; however, she has a large tribe.

About 60 members of her family and friend circle climbed aboard a flatbed semitruck at the White Bird Days parade on June 17 to celebrate an upcoming milestone: Kobie Pils will turn 100 on July 31.

Kobie Gortsema Pils old photo

The photo of Kobie Gortsema Pils that her husband, Leo Pils, kept with him while he was overseas for four years during WWII.

