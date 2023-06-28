Kobie Pils rides on the “100-year birthday float” in the White Bird Days parade June 17. She is holding Trenton Roberts, the son of Tristan and Treana (Hanson) Roberts. Kobie was the oldest person on the float and Trenton was the youngest.
WHITE BIRD — Kobie Gortsema Pils may have a small biological family; however, she has a large tribe.
About 60 members of her family and friend circle climbed aboard a flatbed semitruck at the White Bird Days parade on June 17 to celebrate an upcoming milestone: Kobie Pils will turn 100 on July 31.
“I’m her only family here,” said granddaughter Heather Cullin of White Bird. “All the others on the float, well they were her ‘bonus kids.’”
Jacoba “Kobie” Gortsema was born July 31, 1923, to Jake and Minnie Gortsema, in Cottonwood, Idaho, one of six siblings in the Gortsema clan. Her family homesteaded by the Tolo Lake area where she lived and worked on the family farm prior to meeting her husband in Grangeville.
Kobie married Leo Pils when she was 18 years old. Just 30 days later, Leo shipped overseas to serve in World War II.
“Granny and her sister moved to Seattle to live and work while Grandpa was gone,” Heather explained. “She was small, but she was strong from bucking all those hay bales on the farm. She went to work for Boeing, under the wing sections of aircraft. She was, quite literally, ‘Rosie the Riveter.’”
Kobie also worked in a bakery. Upon her husband’s return from the war four years later, the two moved back to Grangeville where they raised two daughters and he bought into and worked for Gortsema Motors for 50-plus years.
In 1992, the couple moved to Boise to be close to family there. Leo died in 2010, and when Heather’s mom tragically died in a car accident in 2019, she and her husband, Todd, moved Kobie’s doublewide to White Bird on their property.
Kobie said her secret to long life is “To take one day at a time and continue to work hard.”
Heather said her granny has always been a dedicated, hardworker.
“She always had a schedule and was a meticulous housekeeper,” Heather recalled. “She still makes her bed and tidies up every day. She’s a meat and potatoes kind of woman and has a very positive attitude.”
Heather said her grandmother always had a fabulous garden with more than 50 rosebushes. Prior to getting arthritis, she was an avid crocheter. Now, she works dot-to-dots.
“Get up each morning, get fully dressed, make your bed. Never lay around — keep moving,” Kobie advised.
Heather said her grandma is always ready for an adventure.
“I never see her without her shoes on! She keeps them next to her bed and never leaves her bedroom without them,” Heather smiled.
