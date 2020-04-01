Grangeville– Area book lovers met Feb. 27 and March 10 for the continuing Let’s Talk About It library group discussions.
Scholar Ron McFarland met with 20 people Feb. 27 to discuss David Sedaris’ book, “Me Talk Pretty One Day.”
Participants took turn reading excerpts from the book, which is a collection of satirical essays.
“It’s delightful to hear the words in all your voices,” McFarland said.
Several in the group felt the essay on methamphetamine use was graphic and some of the foul language unnecessary.
McFarland, a Hemingway scholar from Moscow, said he has been participating in Let’s Talk About It for about 30 years.
Scholar Clark Draney, an English professor at the College of Southern Idaho, met with nine participants March 10 who discussed the book “Puddn’head Wilson” by Mark Twain.
Draney said the book had the same flaw as Huckleberry Finn in that “it doesn’t end well.”
The group had animated discussion on the book and talked about the themes of nature verses nurture, race, women’s rights and more.
“Twain considered race a ‘fiction of law and custom,’” Draney read, prompting commentary on the issues of slavery.
The last Let’s Talk About It, set for March 26, with Hope: A Tragedy (published 2012) by Shalom Auslander, with scholar Paula Coomer, has been canceled.
The Let’s Talk About It program is made possible by the Idaho Humanities Council; the National Endowment for the Humanities USBancorp Foundation; and a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which administers the Library Services and Technology Act. The program is administered by the Idaho Commission for Libraries.
