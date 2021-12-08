In the Spring, 2021, Farm and Ranch Magazine, I explained in detail the differences between the types of wills that we use in Idaho. One common misconception is that if a person has a power of attorney, they have a will. That is not true. The power of attorney expires on the death of the decedent. The will goes into effect at the death of the decedent.
A power of attorney delegates a person, referred to in your document as your agent, to be authorized to make decisions for you while you are living. This person only makes those decisions for you after you are unable to make those decisions for yourself. This applies to decisions regarding your finances and healthcare. The agent will have as broad or as limited ability to make your financial and healthcare decisions based on the authority, they are given by you, the principal. The person you choose needs to be someone you trust. It may be a family member, friend, attorney, accountant or any competent adult.
Financial: The limited or general durable power of attorney pertains to your finances. This power of attorney becomes effective upon written certification by a personal physician that you are incapacitated and cannot manage your own financial affairs. For example, if you are hospitalized for a long period of time or put into a health care facility, you may need to delegate someone to pay your mortgage and utility bills. By having a power of attorney, you authorize an agent to make those payments and decisions on your behalf.
Healthcare: A power of attorney for healthcare, also known as a living will, delegates an agent who is authorized to make decisions for your healthcare while you are living, but are deemed incapacitated and cannot make those decisions for yourself. The living will directs an agent to make healthcare decisions on your behalf. The instructions may be broad or specific and may include end-of-life care. The living will directive is only effective if the principal is unable to communicate their instructions and they have an incurable injury, disease, illness or condition and two medical doctors who have examined them have certified that such injury, disease, illness or condition is terminal, or they have been diagnosed as being in a persistent vegetative state.
The principal does not give up their own rights to make decisions for their healthcare or finances after signing a power of attorney. They may make changes to their power of attorney as needed until their health permits them unable to do so.
Please seek the advice of an attorney before creating and signing a power of attorney for finances and/or healthcare. It is impossible to provide in detail all the benefits to having a power of attorney, but an attorney can explain it to you.
Tawnya Poxleitner is a paralegal in Grangeville.
