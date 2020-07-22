White Bird News standing

White Bird

The Idaho County Free Press is seeking a White Bird-area person to cover the news as a correspondent. This includes getting news and photos in of what is happening in your area and being published weekly in the print edition as well as on-line. If you are interested in this job, contact news editor David Rauzi at 208-983-1200 or drauzi@idahocountyfreepress.com.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.