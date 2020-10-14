GRANGEVILLE – A self-defense class for youth and adults will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, at The Gym, 1005 State Highway 13 in Grangeville. The youth class starts at 10:30 a.m., and the adult class (ages 18 and older) starts at 1:30 p.m. Wear gym attire.
The course is presented by Casey Zechmann, sponsored by Gortsema Motors. Instructor is Kelly Anderson, who is currently serving in law enforcement and has 24 years of experience, and has taught this class to youth and others for more than 17 years.
Class cost is $5 per person to pay for instructor. Proceeds will be donated to the YWCA to assist victims in violence crimes. RSVP as space is limited; e-mail which class you will be attending: casey@gortsemamotors.com. For information: www.ywca.org or call Kristy, 208-717-7710.
