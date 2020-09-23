GRANGEVILLE -- Self-defense classes for youth and adults are set for Oct. 24, at the Jungle Gym 1005 ID-13, Grangeville. The classes are presented by Casey Zechmann and sponsored by Gortsema Motors.
The class is $5 per person to pay for instructor costs. RVSP, as space is limited. Contact casey@gortsemamotors.com and notify attendance and designate which class you will be attending: youth class starts at 10:30 a.m.; or adult (18 and older) class starts at 1:30 p.m.
Class instructor Kelly Anderson is currently serving in law enforcement and has 24 years of experience. Anderson has been involved with fitness and martial arts training his entire life. Anderson has been teaching this class to youth and others for over 17 years.
Proceeds from this event will be donated to the YWCA and used specifically to assist victims of violent crimes. Donate to this cause to help victims in our area. For information visit www.ywca.org or call Kristy 208-717-7710.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.