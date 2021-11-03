Steve and Becki Rogers photo

Steve and Becki Rogers next to their seminar banner.

 Contributed photo

KAMIAH — Steve and Becki Rogers, speakers for “Journey out of Darkness and into the Light”, opened their three-weekend seminar on Friday, Oct. 1, at the Clearwater 12 Motel in Kamiah. Personal stories of hope and Bible studies on topics such as “Our Day in Light of Bible Prophecy”, “Evil in Chains”, and “The Agenda of the Beast” were presented. Gift drawings for “Origins” DVDs, the book “Playing the Devil’s Game”, and exquisitely carved birds were a highlight each evening.

“Who isn’t curious about Bible prophecy?” one attendee commented. “It was a thorough study and I learned things.”

The balance of the seminar topics will be presented at the Kamiah Seventh-day Adventist Church on 3366 Willow St. at 11 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of the month.

At the concluding meeting, Mr. Fredrich Hart announced a group Bible study is being arranged. For information call 208-935-0388; leave a message.

Article by Cathy Law

