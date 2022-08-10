GRANGEVILLE — The Upside Down Mom and Idaho Stars will present an “ Adverse Childhood Experiences” (ACEs) seminar Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center, 130 Grangeville Truck Route. Session one is set for 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and will include Trauma, Violence and ACEs; session two is set for 12:30-3:30 p.m., and will include caring for and educating children affected by trauma. Cost is $40 per person; scholarships are available for childcare providers. Contact Kayla Salisbury to register at 208-507-2232 or upsidedownmomllc@yahoo.com.
