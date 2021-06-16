Kamiah High School
Terren Acheson-Taylor – YAB Community Service Scholarship; Troy Aragon – Idaho Opportunity and Vandal Merit Scholarships; Mya Barger – BSU Presidential, Vandal Pride, Inga Solberg Mansker, Kamiah High School Faculty and Kamiah Kiwanis Dave Kries Scholarships; Mikal Brotnov – Gregory Root Endowment, Idaho Early Graduation, Stephen and Katherine Belko and YAB Community Service Scholarships; Dorian Hix – Vandal Merit and YAB Community Service Scholarships; Kennedy Farris – Idaho Opportunity, ISU Academic and Spencer Flerchinger Memorial Scholarships; Yesica Gonzalez – Idaho Opportunity, LCSC Provost, Vandal Merit, Grandpa Bill Smith, Gratitude, Kamiah High School Faculty, Kamiah Kiwanis Dave Kries, Spencer Flerchinger Memorial and Sylvan Rebekah Lodge Scholarships; Jace Johnson – Idaho Community Foundation D & D Rhoades Foundation, Kamiah Pay It Forward, Clearwater-Lewis County Farm Bureau, Idaho Opportunity, Idaho School Board Association, Prudential Spirit of Community, Vandal Excellence, Wilburn-Strombeck Arts, YAB Community Service and Kamiah Kiwanis Dave Kries Scholarships; Landon Keen – Grandpa Bill Smith and Kamiah High School Faculty Scholarships; Emma Main – Mary Baldwin University Scholarship; Cecily Puckett – Idaho Opportunity, LCSC Presidential, LCSC High School Leadership, Mark and Kay Burkett, NNU Dean’s Academic, Olivet Nazarene University Academic, Roy and Leona Nelson Foundation, Vandal Pride, CHS Primeland, Grandpa Bill Smith, Idaho-Lewis County Cattle Association, Inga Solberg Mansker, Kamiah High School Faculty, Kamiah Kiwanis Dave Kries and Spencer Flerchinger Memorial Scholarships; Alena Ramkissoon – Vandal Summit, Inga Solberg Mansker, Julie Fulton Memorial and Kamiah High School Faculty Scholarships; Jace Sams – Idaho Opportunity, LCSC Counselor Leadership, LCSC Presidential, Carol Ormond, Grandpa Bill Smith, Inga Solberg Mansker, Kamiah High School Faculty, Kamiah Kiwanis Dave Kries and YAB Community Service Scholarships;
Tanley Snyder – YAB Community Service Scholarship; Eboney Usher – Vandal Merit, Grandpa Bill Smith and YAB Community Service Scholarships; Robert Whitney – Idaho Opportunity, Vandal Diversity, Vandal Excellence and YAB Community Service Scholarships.
Nezperce High School
Madisyn Brower - Garden Club Scholarship; Maizy Wilcox - Nezperce Service League Scholarship; AJ Douglas - Grangeville Episcopal Church Scholarship; KC Wahl - St. Mary’s Hospital Employees Fund Scholarship; Madisyn Brower - CHS Primeland Scholarship; Jared Cronce and Maizy Wilcox - Masonic Lodge Scholarship; Madisyn Brower - Wasko Family University of Idaho Scholarship; KC Wahl - Nezperce Lions Club Scholarship; Madisyn Brower and Maizy Wilcox - Nezperce Education Scholarship; Hannah Duuck - Bradley Memorial Scholarship; Kadyn Horton - Lewis County 4H Continuing Education Scholarship; Kadyn Horton - Nelson Community Scholarship; KC Wahl - Nezperce Ambulance Scholarship; Kadyn Horton - Nezperce American Legion Scholarship.
Salmon River High School
Lotus Harper - Governor’s Cup: $3,000, LCSC High School Leadership Scholarship: $500, Interscholastic Star Scholarship runner-up from IHSAA $500.00, Idaho Opportunity Scholarship, LCSC Presidential Scholarship $2,500, The Barany Strength of Character Award, Mountain River Outfitters Scholarship $400, Foster Morgan and Elizabeth Kantola Scholarship $500, Riggins Whitewater Market Scholarship $500, Salmon River Chamber of Commerce $500, Salmon River Booster Club Gold Scholarship $700, Riggins PTO Scholarship $500, Jim E. Hawkins Memorial Scholarship $1000; Sierra Bovey - Idaho Opportunity Scholarship; Isaac Hofflander - Harper Memorial Scholarship $500, Pinehurst Quilter’s Scholarship $300; Sofie Branstetter - Foundation Scholars Scholarship $3,000, LCSC Presidential Scholarship $2,500, LCSC Counselor’s Leadership Scholarship $500, LCSC High School Leadership Scholarship $500, Idaho Opportunity Scholarship, The Barany Strength of Character Award, Mountain River Outfitters Scholarship $300, Salmon River Booster Club Silver Scholarship $500, Masonic Scholarship $500, Riggins PTO Scholarship $500, Riggins After School Kids Scholarship $500; Jordyn Pottenger - Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Vocational Scholarship $500, Riggins Assembly of God Scholarship $1500, Salmon River Booster Club Bronze Scholarship $300, Masonic Scholarship $500, Pine Tree Community Credit Union Scholarship $500, American Legion Athletic Award, Pinehurst Quilters Scholarship $300, Perpetua Resources Community Scholarship $1,000.00; Joe Joyce - Idaho Opportunity Scholarship, Salmon River Community Church Scholarship $500, Shearer Scholarship $5,500; Justin Whitten - American Legion Athletic Award; Alethea Chapman - Boise Bible Leadership Scholarship, Boise Bible Investment Scholarship, Boise Bible Alliance Scholarship, Mountain River Outfitters Scholarship $200, American Legion Citizenship Award.
St. John Bosco High School
Megan Walker – Valedictorian, Honors, 20 Hours of Apostolic Hours, 2 years of Drama; Clarissa Stevens – Salutatorian, Honors, Idaho County Light and Power scholarship, Idaho County Fair Royalty Scholarship, 2019, Distinguished Young Women of the Camas Prairie, 2021, 20 Hours of Apostolic Hours, 3 years of Drama, 1 year of Student Government, 2 years of Soccer, 3 years of Dance; Wyatt Weckman - 20 hours of Apostolic Hours, 3 years of Basketball, 1 year of Drama, 1 year of Academic Bowl, 3 years of Football, 1 year of Swim team 3 years of Baseball; And now for the prestigious Graduation Awards. These are voted on by the Faculty and Staff.
The St. John Bosco Award: To the Senior who is always pleasant, in both good times and bad. This individual always has a smile on his/her face and has good words for all occasions. This person has a constant pleasant nature. This person reaches out to fellow students, teachers, and the general community to meet the needs of others and to make everyone feel welcome. This is the senior who displays the best overall attitude. 2021 St. John Bosco Award- Clarissa Stevens.
The Patriot Award: To the Senior we can always rely on to work hard in all academic areas. This Senior has improved throughout the years due to his/her effort and determination. This person can be found very graciously volunteering to help out in many ways. His/her strong work ethic is a great example for all students. 2021 Patriot Award- Wyatt Weckman.
The Excelsior Award: To the overall Senior student who has grown in all four areas of formation we stress. This student is the most balanced intellectually, spiritually, apostolically, and humanly. For the class of 2021, this Senior sums up the “Excelsior” spirit of Summit in all he/she does. This senior deserves the highest honor overall. 2021 Excelsior Award- Wyatt Weckman.
Prairie High School
Ci-Ci-Caprice Chavez – Provost Scholarship; Matthew Wesley Coppernoll – Shinn Family Alumni Scholarship, Track and Field Athletic Scholarship; Kyleigh Ann Duclos – Idaho Association HWY District Scholarship, Idaho County Light and Power Scholarship, Vandal Sumit Award, Northwest Farm Credit Services Scholarship, Vitalant Scholarship, Idaho Opportunities Scholarship, HOSA Scholarship, CHS Primeland Scholarship, Citizenship Award/Lions Club Scholarship, John Kernan/Knights of Columbus Scholarship, Travis Uhlenkott Memorial Scholarship; John Martin Gehring – Vandal Pride Award, Farm Bureau Scholarship; Anthony David Goeckner – Dean’s Scholarship, Idaho Opportunities Scholarship, CHS Primeland Scholarship, Kantola Morgan Memorial Scholarship; Dean Thomas Johnson – William Judson Boone Scholarship, Athletic Scholarship-Football, Kathryn Albertson Day Award, Burt Lute Memorial Scholarship; Pixie Ray Jones – Stephen & Katherine Belko Scholarship, Idaho State University Marching Band Scholarship, Idaho State University Presidential Scholarship; Halle Ann Klapprich – Idaho Opportunities Scholarship, Idaho County Fair Royalty Scholarship, Idaho County Idaho & Power Scholarship, Idaho State University Presidential Scholarship, Idaho School Boards Association Scholarship, HOSA Scholarship, Prairie Booster Club Scholarship, St. Mary’s Hospital Employee Scholarship, Sr. Maryclare Kelly and Sr. Stephanie Wardle Scholarship; Leann Maria Lightfield – DAR Good Citizens Scholarship, Idaho Opportunities Scholarship, Vandal Pride Academic Achievements Scholarship, Wayne Sutton Memorial Scholarship, Northwest Farm Credit Services Scholarship, Mary Hull Niccolls Scholarship, Grange Insurance Association Scholarship, Farm Bureau Insurance Scholarship, Advanced Welding Scholarship, Prairie Booster Club Scholarship, Farm Bureau Scholarship; Justin Paul Lockett – Go Idaho Scholarship, Idaho Opportunity Scholarship; Mattie Elizabeth Lustig – Vandal Pride Academic Achievements Scholarship, 4-H Avista Scholarship, Sarah George Memorial Scholarship, Prairie Faith Formation Scholarship, Idaho Opportunities Scholarship, University of Idaho Room Waiver Scholarship, Camas Professional Counseling Scholarship, Kantola Morgan Memorial Scholarship; Cole Eric Martin – Athletic Scholarship-Football, Albertsons Scholarship, Dean’s Scholarship-Merit Scholarship of College of Idaho; Sierra Susan McWilliams – Dean’s Scholarship, High School Leadership Scholarship; Wesley Samuel Munger – Clifford and WE Johnson Annual Scholarship, High School Leadership Scholarship, Carl Gibbs Memorial Scholarship, Logan Lustig Scholarship; Cole Michael Schlader – True Blue Promise Scholarship, Future Forward Scholarship, Opportunities Scholarship, Maurice Shinn Sportsmanship Scholarship; Hope Isabella Schwartz – Lewis Clark State College Leadership Scholarship, Provost Scholarship, Youth Ministry Scholarship, Idaho Opportunity Scholarship; Madison Nicole Shears – Dean’s Scholarship-Merit Scholarship of College of Idaho, Quest Scholarship, College of Idaho Scholarship, Travis Uhlenkott Memorial Scholarship, Kantola Morgan Memorial Scholarship; Kelly Joan Stubbers – Provost Scholarship; Ellea Rae Uhlenkott – Presidential Scholarship, Counselor Leadership Scholarship, High School Leadership Scholarship, Track and Field Athletic Scholarship, Prairie Booster Club Scholarship, Travis Uhlenkott Memorial Scholarship; Blake Damian Uptmor – Idaho County Light & Power Scholarship, Clearwater Power Company Scholarship, Avista North Idaho 4-H Scholarship, Vandal Summit Award Scholarship, Lewis County 4-H Scholarship, Lewis County Cattleman’s Association Scholarship; Kerri Lou Villamor – Idaho Opportunity Scholarship, Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation Scholarship, Blue Thunder Marching Band Scholarship; Tyler Joseph Wemhoff – Citizenship Award-Lions Club Scholarship.
Grangeville High School
Aidan Acton – The Idaho Friends of 4-H, $1,000 One time, The University of Idaho-Vandal Merit Academic Achievement Scholarship, $1000 Renewable, total: $5,000; Logan Bishop – Lewis Clark State College-Dean’s Scholarship, $1,000 Renewable, total: $6,000; Roop Chahal – Gonzaga University-Dussault Scholarship, $19,000 Renewable 4x, Fresno Pacific University-Faculty Scholarship, $11,000 Renewable 4x, University of Idaho-Vandal Summit Academic, $2,000 Renewable 4x, Western Washington University-Western Achievement, $6,000 One Time, total: $134,000; Kaleigh Clark – Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, $500 Renewable 4x, Holy Trinity Episcopal Scholarship, $500 One Time, total: $2,500; Naomi Connolley – University of Idaho-National Merit Scholarship, $2,500 One Time, total: $2,500; Tori Ebert – Boise State University Presidential Scholarship, $2,000 Renewable 2x, Mark Willig Memorial Scholarship, $300, Bill Eimers Scholarship, $2,500 Renewable 4x, Austin Blackmer Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 One Time, total: $15,300; Emma Edwards – St. Lawrence University-Sesquincentennial Scholarship, $144,000 One Time, Oregon State University-WUE, $15,000 Renewable 4x, Mark Willig Memorial Scholarship, $300 Renewable 4x, Jennifer Wagner Memorial Scholarship, $300 One Time, American Legion Citizenship Awards, $100 One Time, total: $205,600; Ginger Goins – Covid Rescue Team Student Leader Scholarship Program, $500 One Time, BV, P.E.O., $1,000 One Time, total: $1,500; Nevaeh Kent – Montana State University-Achievement Award, $16,000 Renewable 4x, Idaho State University-Freshman Scholarship, $4,000 Renewable, University of Idaho-Vandal Merit Academic, $4,000 Renewable 4x, total: $96,000; Laney Kinnick – University of Idaho-Shearer, $5,400 Renewable, total: $22,000; Baeli Kinsley – Lewis Clark State College-Provost Scholarship, $1,500 Renewable 4x, High School Leadership Scholarship, $500 One Time, Multnomah University-Multnomah Housing, $2,500 Renewable 4x, Grangeville Volunteer Firemen’s Fund, $500 One Time, total: $17,000; Dayne Kinsley – Lewis Clark State College-Provost Scholarship, $1,500 Renewable 4x, total: $6,000; Alli Kohrman – Lelah Layman Scholarship, $300, GEMS PTA Scholarship, $250, Foster “B” Morgan & Elizabeth Kantola Scholarship, Interest Based, Chet & Ruth Prall/Eagles, $500, Advanced Welding, $500, A.C. P.E.O., $300, total: $1,850; Dane Lindsley – University of Idaho-Vandal Excellence Academic Achievement, $2,000 Renewable 4x, College of Idaho-William Judson Boone, $12,000 Renewable 4x, Mike Schmadeka Memorial, Grangeville Lion’s Club, $2,500 One Time, Austin Blackmer Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 One Time, total: $59,500; Zoe Lutz – Tony Haener Memorial Scholarship, $500 One Time, Idaho State University-Tier 2, $5,000 Renewable 4x, Lewis Clark State College-Presidential, $2,500 Renewable 4x, Jennifer Wagner Memorial Scholarship, $300 One Time, Grant and Gwen Smith Scholarship, $1,500 One Time, Austin Blackmer Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 One Time, total: $33,000; Eryn Newsom – Paul Mitchell Cosmetology School, $1,500 One Time, total: $1,500; Anya Ruddell – Lewis Clark State College-Presidential Scholarship, $2,500 Renewable 4x, total: $10,000; Blake Schoo – University of Idaho-Vandal Excellence Academic Award, $2,000 Renewable 4x, Class of 2020 Scholarship, $100 One Time, total: $10,000; Brandon Vetter – Mark Willig Memorial Scholarship, $300 One Time, James Webb Scholarship, $2,000 Renewable 4x, total: $8,300; Emerson Williams – District 3 Idaho High School Rodeo Association, $1,100 One Time, total: $1,100; Reece Wimer – Grangeville Lion’s Club, $2,500 One Time, American Legion Citizenship Award, $200 One Time, total: $2,700; Total Scholarships Offered: $641,450.
Clearwater Valley High School
Martha Smith – Vandal Promise Scholarship, Agnes Crawford Schuldt Scholarship, GD Shearer, Interscholastic Star Scholarship, Governor’s Cup Scholarship, Idaho Opportunity Scholarship, VEST Scholarship, Kamiah Kiwanis Scholarship; Paige Morrow – LCSC Presidential Scholarship, $2,500, Counselor Leadership Scholarship, $500, High School Leadership Scholarship, $500, Dr. & Mrs. Simmons Scholarship, $750, LCSC Warrior Day Scholarship, $250, Idaho Opportunity Scholarship, $3,500, Idaho State University Presidential Scholarship, $7,872, Idaho State University Freshman 4 Year Tier 2 Scholarship, $20,000, Boise State University Presidential Scholarship, $2,500, NNU Dean’s Academic Scholarship, $7,000, Karl Olson Scholarship, $500, Kamiah Kiwanis Scholarship, $500, VEST Scholarship, $1,000; Tori Miller – Rebekah Lodge Scholarship, $2,000, PEO Scholarship, $1,500; Preston Amerman – Ray Bowles Award, $500, Bud Springer Award, $500.
