GRANEVILLE — Grangeville High School seniors will benefit from the Eagles breakfast Sunday, March 21. The public is invited to attend with proceeds going to senior fun night. Seniors will be assisting in cooking and serving the breakfast.
The breakfast runs from 7 to 11 a.m., and costs are $7 for adults and $4 for children younger than 12. A bake sale for donations will also be held.
