GRANGEVILLE — The Senior Citizens Dollar a Month Club, Inc., of Grangeville, was awarded $10,000 from the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation, one of 13 area organizations that, in total, were awarded more than $106,000. The club will use the funds for window replacement at the Grangeville Senior Center.

