The Senior Citizen Lunch sites served by Prairie Mountain Nutrition reopened for dine-in service on Tuesday, June 16 in Cottonwood and Wednesday, June 17 in Winchester.
They will still adhere to social distancing with no more than 6 people at a table and the lunch crew will be doing regular cleaning and disinfecting of the dining areas.
Masks are optional.
They also ask if possible to bring exact change for your meals as the less handling of change the better.
You can still call ahead and order to either pick up your meals or have them delivered.
Creamed Sausage and Biscuits, Mandarin Oranges, Steamed Peas & Carrots, Roasted Potatoes, Fruit & Nut Granola.
