COTTONWOOD — Menu for Cottonwood's senior citizens meal site is set for the coming week.

Pioneer Senior Citizens: Menu for Sept. 7, Grandparents Day, roasted chicken, ginger carrots, hash brown patties, tomato cucumber salad, whole wheat roll, chocolate pudding.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments