GRANGEVILLE – “This is a labor of love job,” laughed Molly Mizer, Grangeville Senior Citizens Center. “We say that because the people here are so appreciative.”
Mizer has been making meals at the Grangeville center for about four years now and said it’s “very different from cooking for your kids.”
“Here, they like whatever we make them,” she smiled. “They are so thankful.”
Right now, due to the statewide COVID-19 shutdown, the kitchen is down to two employees and a handful of volunteers. All meals are currently “grab and go” pick-ups or home deliveries. The center has been handing out about 50 grab and goes and making about 40 home deliveries, Mizer said.
Mizer began as a sub at the center. She and her husband, Mike, raised six children and worked as fair-weather truckers. She also worked seasonally for the Forest Service and previously spent 20 years as a draftswoman for a cabinet shop.
“I started subbing in my downtime, and it later became a full-time job,” she said.
Mizer said she was used to cooking for a large family and enjoys the challenge of cooking meals for the seniors.
“I had very good guidance when I was trained by cook, Chris Remacle,” she said. “She had it down pat as to what to make and how much, plus we have a ‘Food for 50’ cookbook with some fabulous recipes,” she said.
“They do a remarkable job here, and we surely do appreciate it,” said Barbara Henderson, who usually eats at the center during mealtimes.
“Now that we’re in lockdown, they have adapted and done great at preparing tasty meals for us to pick up,” Henderson added. “Some places have shut down, but our staff and volunteers have made it work and have done a great job at making it work!”
The monthly menu is okayed by the Area Agency on Aging, Mizer emphasized.
“It has to be one-third of a person’s daily nutritional value, and then we throw in a few extras,” Mizer said.
Aside from making full meals, kitchen staff bakes fresh bread on meal days, as well as desserts.
A favorite meal, Mizer said, is roast beef.
“We did just do our Easter turkey meal and had many compliments on that,” Mizer added. “It’s a fun job that I really enjoy. The people are great, and I certainly miss them right now, but I’m glad to be able to continue to cook for them.”
Meals are served Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with pick-up at the senior center on the Truck Route currently from 11 a.m. to noon. Meals are by donation, and the typical contribution ranges from $5 to $10 per meal. To reserve a meal, call the center at 208-983-2033, or call Mizer at 208-816-2065.
