Senior meal site menus for Cottonwood and Grangeville include the following:
Pioneer Senior Citizens (Cottonwood): Aug. 24-lasagna, tossed salad, green beans, pears and garlic bread.
Grangeville Senior Citizens: Aug. 18-chicken or beef tacos, sour cream and cheese, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, salsa, potato crisps, peaches; Aug. 20-spaghetti, meat sauce, lettuce, carrots, celery salad, green beans, fruit salad, whole wheat bread sticks; Aug. 23-ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, peaches, whole wheat dinner roll.
