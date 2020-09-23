GRANGVILLE – Senior volunteers gathered Thursday, Sept. 17, as they were honored for their diligence and foresight, among other qualities.
Grangeville Senior Center Senior Nutrition Program was the recipient of the 2020 Orrin and Eleanora Webb Community Giving Award, sponsored by the Grangeville Community Foundation (GCF).
“The Webb award is presented annually to those in the community who exemplify a spirit of philanthropy, and by this example, guide and encourage Grangeville resident to give back to this community,” GCF board of directors chair Andrea Solberg told the audience of about 35.
The Webbs were lifelong Grangeville supporters who, upon their death, bequeathed nearly $6 million from their estate to benefit the community.
The Grangeville Senior Center has sponsored the Senior Nutrition Program through a contract with Area Agency on Aging for the past 15 years. Prior to that, LCSC contracted with the nutrition program.
“You have quietly served countless meals to our senior population, not only providing nutritious meals to homebound individuals, but also providing fellowship and meals for those who are able to meet here, at the center,” Solberg said.
She congratulated the volunteers for their ability to “pivot in a big way,” when they were thrown the COVID-19 pandemic curve, by offering meals-to-go through curbside pickup and delivery.
“You are vital to the health and well-being of Grangeville’s senior population,” Solberg emphasized.
Solberg presented volunteer organizer Delores Kindall with a check for $250 and each volunteer present was given a gift of a homemade cupcake topped with a tiny candy car to represent meals on wheels deliveries.
For more on GCF awards, see Grangeville Community Foundation on Facebook.
