KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley High School seniors will present their senior projects Thursday, Nov. 3, 3:30 to 7 p.m., at the high school. Each student will display their project at a table and be available to explain their project and answer questions. The types of projects vary based on the individual’s interests. The public is welcome to stop by to meet the CVHS class of 2023 and learn what they’ve been working on.

