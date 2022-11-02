KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley High School seniors will present their senior projects Thursday, Nov. 3, 3:30 to 7 p.m., at the high school. Each student will display their project at a table and be available to explain it and answer questions. The types of projects vary based on the individual’s interests. The public is welcome to stop by to meet the CVHS class of 2023 and learn what they’ve been working on.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.