We all have certain things that remind us of Christmas – whether it be sounds or smells or visual suggestions. Things that speak to us and whisper, ‘’Tis the season.” Things that make us smile, reminisce, laugh and even tear up.
I was blessed to have a great childhood and my Christmas memories are many. My senses have had the pleasure of experiencing 51 Christmases thus far and certain taps on the memory always evoke Christmas recollections and let me know it’s time to celebrate the birth of Jesus.
Hearing: “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.” Listening to our pastor recite these words from Luke has always been a sign of Christmas for me. I spent many Christmases in church when I was growing up. My church family was an extended part of my biological family. Many of those people from the Lynden Church of the Nazarene are still my best friends, whom I dearly love. (Not to mention waiting for the yearly showing of A Charlie Brown Christmas where Linus speaks the words, as well). The sound of the needle hitting the album and the clear voice of Bing Crosby’s White Christmas or Nat King Cole’s The Christmas Song are also reminders the season is here.
Touch: The prick of a spiky needle from an evergreen tree is the tactile feeling of Christmas for me. That came along with the wet, slick feel of rain on my hands, as, when you live in the Pacific Northwest, there’s always rain or dew or snow – moisture of some kind. The feeling of wet snow, very packable, icing up in your hands as you form a snowball is the feeling of Christmas.
Sight: When I see the Santa bank come out, I know it’s Christmastime. My dad sent the mechanical Santa bank home from Vietnam in 1968. I was 6 months old and would not meet him for another few months. I loved that Santa – with the light-up eyes and arm ringing a bell – then and now. Several years ago, after my dad had died, there was a package under the tree, and I was convinced I knew exactly what it was. But I was mistaken. It was an old, bear cookie jar. I was glad to have it as it’s what I remember carefully getting cookies out of when I was younger. But it wasn’t what I thought it was. The next Christmas, I happily opened the tattered, original box that contained the Santa bank. It now comes out each Christmas, its eyes still twinkling but lacking the movement of the arm.
Smell: The smell of coffee always reminds me of my parents, which reminds me of the fact they had coffee on 24-7. Literally. My parents not only drank coffee all day, they had many visitors and always shared a cup. The smell reminds me of the variety and number of people who came in and out of our home during the holiday season and always. I miss my parents and their influence on me. Specifically, for Christmas, the scent of cinnamon wafting through the house reminds me of my mom. She made a pinwheel fondant candy that looked like sliced candy cane but was cinnamon flavored.
Taste: The tastes of Christmas are many for me. Go figure – I like food. Grandma Faye’s buttery, brown-sugary sweet potatoes and her crunchy peanut brittle. Mom’s perfectly browned turkey skin and even the slight hint of char on the green beans. My mom always burned the green beans. It wouldn’t have seemed like Christmas if she hadn’t. Savoring the flavor of a sticky, sweet bite of cinnamon roll from the last Christmas my Grandma Cooper was alive, sitting at the kitchen table in Kellogg, laboring over her treats.
*
I hope this Christmas you are able to be still a few minutes, close your eyes and breathe in the feelings of Christmas. The way your daughter’s hair smells when you snuggle her before bed; the impact of your doggie’s paws on your chest in the early morning; the sound of Scrooge’s grateful voice when he realizes it’s Christmas Day. It’s not too late. Savor the memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.