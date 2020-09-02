Kamiah, Kooskia libraries offer cards to residents
To help mark the beginning of the school year, it’s time again for Library Card Sign-up Month. Sponsored by the American Library Association, this has been held each September since 1987.
All area residents are encouraged to sign up for their own card. Children enrolled in public school are connected to our services automatically and can use the public library as well.
Library cards are free to local residents. All that is needed to obtain one is a photo ID and proof of physical residence (lease, utility bill, insurance papers). Locally, Kamiah and Kooskia Community Library offer services as part of Prairie River Library District, which includes eight branches and the larger Valnet library system with more than 50 branches.
Due to COVID-19, libraries have worked to adjust certain services to meet the needs of patrons while protecting the health of our staff and communities. Curbside delivery of items has been available since July and in-branch browsing of materials is now available for those who can wear a mask. Browsing appointments are preferred but not required. Computer use is available in addition to printing, faxing, scanning and copying. Please call ahead for more details, if possible, before visiting the library.
Valnet’s digital catalog has expanded to more than 15,000 e-books and audiobooks that can be downloaded with the Libby app.
For questions, call Kamiah Community Library at 208-935-0428, e-mail kamiah.library@prld.org; call Kooskia Community Library at 208-926-4539, e-mail kooskia.library@prld.org; connect via Facebook and Instagram for either library. Current open hours for Kamiah are Tuesdays noon-6 p.m., and Wednesday-Friday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Kooskia library hours are Tuesday and Thursday, 3-6 p.m., and Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Hours may change as they are adjusted to the needs of our communities.
