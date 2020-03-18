COEUR D’ALENE – Grangeville High School students had a good showing at the North Idaho Science & Engineering Fair in Coeur d'Alene March 13.
“Once again, I am proud of a great bunch of students who [GHS science teacher] Shaun Bass and I had the privilege of taking to the science fair,” said GHS science teacher Naomi Finnegan. “We thank parents and the community, as well as the STEM Action Center for the support we've received.”
All seven GHS students walked away with medals, as well as other awards. In addition, for the second year in a row, GHS was awarded the top school award.
Listed below are the students and awards for each project:
*Delaney Daniels and Katrina Wolfrum - Gold in Category, Best in Category
*Tyler Zimmerman - Gold in Category, NASA Award
*Emma Edwards - Gold in Category
*Brandon Vetter - Silver in Category
*Caleb Barger and Kevin Finnegan - Silver in Category, Air Force Award
*GHS - Top School Award
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.