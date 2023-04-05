Chess tournament 2023 photo

Jace Belisle and Lance Labrum (front) battle it out on board 1 in the 6th round while the players behind them do likewise.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — The 7th Annual Family Chess Tournament was held on March 24, at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Hall, Grangeville, in which 37 players participated. Among them were Peck Elementary School, Sts. Peter & Paul Elementary School, St. John Bosco Academy and homeschooled students. Organizer Sandy, The Chess Guy (Sanford Staab), oversaw the event.

The tournament was organized as a single open section, but with subsections of adult, student and sections for 1-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12th grade students. Top players are as follows:

