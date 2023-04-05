GRANGEVILLE — The 7th Annual Family Chess Tournament was held on March 24, at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Hall, Grangeville, in which 37 players participated. Among them were Peck Elementary School, Sts. Peter & Paul Elementary School, St. John Bosco Academy and homeschooled students. Organizer Sandy, The Chess Guy (Sanford Staab), oversaw the event.
The tournament was organized as a single open section, but with subsections of adult, student and sections for 1-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12th grade students. Top players are as follows:
Students: Jace Belisle, 1st place, $100 and Perpetual Trophy of Death; Avery James, 2nd, $50; Tanner Labrum, 3rd, $25; David Whiteman, sportsman, grab bag. Adults: Zechariah Heston, 1st, $25; and Alfred Allman, 2nd, grab bag. Grades 10-12: Jace Belisle, 1st, gold medal; Avery James, 2nd, silver medal; Lance Labrum, 3rd, ribbon; Kayla Jessup, sportsman, grab bag. Grades 7-9: Tanner Labrum, 1st, gold medal; Daniel Mason, 2nd, silver medal; Joe Jessup, 3rd, ribbon; Sivar Galloway, sportsman, grab bag; Sivar Galloway, random, grab bag. Grades 4-6: Wyatt Belisle, 1st, gold medal; Chael Manley, 2nd, silver medal; Conner Griffith, 3rd, ribbon and grab bag; Cole Sonnen, sportsman, Story Time Chess. Grades 1-3: Lincoln Pollack, 1st, gold medal; Danny Bock, 2nd, silver medal; Julianne Belisle, 3rd, ribbon and grab bag; Grace Harris, sportsman, Story Time Chess; Buren DieselDorff, random, Story Time Chess.
The Chess Guy holds public chess classes at the Kamiah Library every Thursday night, 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. The Coffee Loft has a chess evening from 6-8 p.m. every Thursday night; join The Chess Guy for ladder games.
Thanks go to Story Time Chess for its donation of prizes, Sts. Peter & Paul Parish, and Rhett Mahony, school principal, for the venue for the event, as well as to donors who contributed to the donation jars around the area, and businesses that sponsored the tournament.
