GRANGEVILLE — The Sew-Ciety Quilt Club held its 13th Biennial Quilt Show on Sept. 24 and 25 in Grangeville. The results are as follows:

best of show: Joan Hall; honorable mention: Mary Flury; large quilts: 1. Bettie Ruzicka, 2. Joan Hall, 3. Karen Wisdom; medium quilts: 1. Mary Flury, 2. Mary Flury, 3. Mary Flury; small quilts: 1. Karen Wisdom, 2. Joan Hall, 3. Kathy Miller; baby quilts: 1. Judy Jeffery, 2. Lori Penrod, 3. Kathy Warford; wall hangings: 1. Cathie Orr, 2. Donna Beeler, 3. Megan Lucas; table runners: 1. Lori Penrod, 2. Pam Bruner, 3. Donna Beeler & Pam Bruner; misc.: 1. Mary Flury, 2. Jean Melching, 3. Teri Small; club challenge: 1. Cathie Orr, 2. Mary Flury, 3. Marietta Hanson; block of the month: 1. Jean Melching, 2. Cathie Orr, 3. Mary Flury; raffle quilt winner: Kathy Warford.

