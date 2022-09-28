GRANGEVILLE — The Sew-Ciety Quilt Club held its 13th Biennial Quilt Show on Sept. 24 and 25 in Grangeville. The results are as follows:
best of show: Joan Hall; honorable mention: Mary Flury; large quilts: 1. Bettie Ruzicka, 2. Joan Hall, 3. Karen Wisdom; medium quilts: 1. Mary Flury, 2. Mary Flury, 3. Mary Flury; small quilts: 1. Karen Wisdom, 2. Joan Hall, 3. Kathy Miller; baby quilts: 1. Judy Jeffery, 2. Lori Penrod, 3. Kathy Warford; wall hangings: 1. Cathie Orr, 2. Donna Beeler, 3. Megan Lucas; table runners: 1. Lori Penrod, 2. Pam Bruner, 3. Donna Beeler & Pam Bruner; misc.: 1. Mary Flury, 2. Jean Melching, 3. Teri Small; club challenge: 1. Cathie Orr, 2. Mary Flury, 3. Marietta Hanson; block of the month: 1. Jean Melching, 2. Cathie Orr, 3. Mary Flury; raffle quilt winner: Kathy Warford.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.