GRANGEVILLE — It was a “sew good” day when 16 Idaho County 4-H members participated in the Idaho County 4-H Sewing Day held on July 13 at Grangeville High School.
Beginning, Intermediate and Advanced sewing project items were completed with the help of Idaho County 4-H volunteer leaders April Lustig, Elayne Murphy and Karen Wisdom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.