4-H sewing day photo

Idaho County 4-H volunteer Karen Wisdom works with 4-H members during sewing day.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — It was a “sew good” day when 16 Idaho County 4-H members participated in the Idaho County 4-H Sewing Day held on July 13 at Grangeville High School.

Beginning, Intermediate and Advanced sewing project items were completed with the help of Idaho County 4-H volunteer leaders April Lustig, Elayne Murphy and Karen Wisdom.

