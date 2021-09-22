GRANGEVILLE — The seminar and discussion “Sexual Purity in an Impure World” is set for Centennial Evangelical Free Church, 408 N. College Street, Grangeville, Sunday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m.

What does it look like to live sexually pure in the current world? Join in for an evening of testimony from a recovered addict who will be available to answer questions. This meeting is for men: must be 14; those younger than 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

