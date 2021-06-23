GRANGEVILLE — “I cannot remember when I started donating. I’m getting old — it’s been a long time,” laughed Donna Seyer of Grangeville.
Seyer donated her 100th unit of blood at the American Red Cross blood drive at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 10.
“I always liked the idea of being able to help someone,” Seyer said.
She found out a few years back — through the Red Cross blood testing — she is one of about 250 Caucasians who has an antigen in her blood that helps people who have sickle cell anemia, a blood disease that affects mainly people of African descent.
“That was just an added push to donate, to know I could help even more people,” Seyer said.
Seyer and her husband, who are now retired, spend about half the year in Arizona.
“Where we stay there is not an American Red Cross blood drive, but there is a Vitalant one,” Seyer said. So, she donates there, making her total donations far more than 100 units.
Red Cross is a whole blood donation process, while Vitalant separates blood and plasma on site.
At the Grangeville donation site, blood is stored on ice then picked up by courier and flown to Salt Lake City where it is tested, separated and distributed. Blood can last about 48 days, while plasma has a longer shelf life.
“We will typically see 30 to 40 people a day donating here,” said phlebotomist Michael Haugen, who has been working for the Red Cross for about six years.
Haugen said about 35 percent of the population is eligible to donate blood.
“However, only about 5 percent donate on a regular basis,” he added.
Seyer was able to complete her precheck (with an appointment) and within 10-15 minutes get on to the table to donate. After the needle was inserted, her total time to donate a unit (about a pint) of blood was four minutes, 47 seconds.
“I feel great,” she said afterwards.
She and her husband even delayed their trip to see their grandson’s graduation in Northern Idaho by one day.
“I didn’t want to miss blood donation day,” she smiled.
