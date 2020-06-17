SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Charles Benton Shatto, son of Bea Shatto of Grangeville, Idaho, was commissioned as a CWO2 (Chief Warrant Officer 2) by the President of the United States of America into the United States Navy June 1, 2020.
Shatto joined the Navy just after graduating from Grangeville High School. He attended bootcamp in Chicago, spent three years in Italy, two years in Japan, and three years teaching water safety to new recruits in Chicago. While in Chicago, he earned his associates degree in general studies. Shatto became an officer at the age of 29 and was commissioned at the age of 34. He currently resides in San Diego, Calif. He and his wife, a fellow shipmate he met in San Diego, are expecting their fourth child.
