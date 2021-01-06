DONNELLY — Shiloh Bible Camp located in Donnelly, Idaho, has winter camp schedules that include the following: Young Adult Retreat Jan. 8-10 for ages 17-28 with Nathan Bath-guest speaker; Snow Camp scheduled for Jan. 15-18 for ages 12-18 with Mark Canady-guest speaker; Mother/Daughter Retreat set for March 19-21 with Julie (Fitch) McClanahan-guest speaker. Call now to reserve your place for these fun winter camps. Summer Camps will begin in June, however, registration opens Jan. 1, 2021. It is anticipated for camps to fill up quickly, so register early. For information go online to Shilohbibleconference.com. If you have questions about Shiloh’s 2021 season, e-mail theoffice.sbc@gmail.com or call 208-325-8239.

