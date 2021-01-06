DONNELLY — Shiloh Bible Camp located in Donnelly, Idaho, has winter camp schedules that include the following: Young Adult Retreat Jan. 8-10 for ages 17-28 with Nathan Bath-guest speaker; Snow Camp scheduled for Jan. 15-18 for ages 12-18 with Mark Canady-guest speaker; Mother/Daughter Retreat set for March 19-21 with Julie (Fitch) McClanahan-guest speaker. Call now to reserve your place for these fun winter camps. Summer Camps will begin in June, however, registration opens Jan. 1, 2021. It is anticipated for camps to fill up quickly, so register early. For information go online to Shilohbibleconference.com. If you have questions about Shiloh’s 2021 season, e-mail theoffice.sbc@gmail.com or call 208-325-8239.
Most Popular
Articles
- Boutique opens on Grangeville’s Main Street; grand opening Friday, Jan. 1
- Idaho family expecting 3rd child on verge of homelessness
- Three Kamiah juveniles escaped injury following a single-vehicle rollover last Saturday, Dec. 26
- Simmons Sanitation begins construction in Kooskia
- It's Your Business: ‘Elf’ No. 1 in Idaho; Happy New Year
- Syringa Hospital Board: COVID testing, surgeons discussed
- Complaint raised on new base utility bill ordinance; concern with paying for access, not services
- Levy ‘not going away’
- Contractors on schedule for new supervisor’s office; work force, wood products for USFS building drawn locally
- ISP investigating US 95 fatal crash
Images
Videos
Commented
Featured Advertisers
Latest News
- Syringa continues to vaccinate staff against COVID-19
- Regional broadband improved following $1.32M project; federal grant funds Idaho, Lewis county sites; plans to expand off these in next five years
- North Central Idaho economy was growing prior to March 2020; in April, unemployment jumps to highest level since the ’80s
- Stites mayor looks forward to great year ahead; several city infrastructure improvements planned
- It's Your Business: Pine Tree, members help donate more than $20k for local food banks
- Elk City News: Dr. Wolfrum will no long visit monthly as Tolo Veterinary Clinic opens
- Pickering, 2009 graduate of CVHS, uses smarts, grit to launch close election battle, win
- Local students named to LCSC fall 2020 honor roll
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 8
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.