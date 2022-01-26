DONNELLEY — Shiloh Bible Summer Camps fill up quickly, so get your registrations in now. Ninety campers attended Shiloh Snow Camp and most of those registered for summer camps. You can register at shilohbibleconference.com. Camps: Explorer Camp 1 – June 20-24, ages 10-12; Adventure Camp – June 27-July 1, ages 8-10; Pathfinder Camp – July 11-16, ages 12-14; Trailblazer Camp – July 18-23, ages 14-18; and Explorer Camp 2 – July 25-29, ages 10-12. Each camp is $115. If you need information and live in the Salmon River Canyon area, contact Jeannie Fitch. Camp scholarships are available from Salmon River Community Church; see Jeannie about those as well.

