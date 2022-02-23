DONNOLLEY ‒ Shiloh Bible Summer Camps are filling fast; $115 each. Register at shilohbibleconference.com. Camps: Explorer Camp 1 – June 20-24, ages 10-12; Adventure Camp – June 27-July 1, ages 8-10; Pathfinder Camp – July 11-16, ages 12-14; Trailblazer Camp – July 18-23, ages 14-18; and Explorer Camp 2 – July 25-29, ages 10-12. Salmon River area kids who need information or would like to apply for a camp scholarship, available from Salmon River Community Church, contact Jeannie Fitch.

