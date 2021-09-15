Cornerstone Teen Center is now accepting applications for a shooting sports program for Camas Prairie and Clearwater Valley youth grades 7-10. Supported by the NRA, Idaho Friends of NRA, CCI, and local benefactors, this program is tailored for youth that are home-schooled or attending private and public schools.
Using pistols and tactical rifles, participants will put rounds down range in a controlled environment while working through competitive challenges, developing important life skills, and forming bonds and memories that will last a lifetime.
Seats are limited and training begins in November.
Application period is 15 September - 15 October. Find details and application instructions at www.cornerstoneteen.org.
