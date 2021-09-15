Cornerstone Teen Center is now accepting applications for a shooting sports program for Camas Prairie and Clearwater Valley youth grades 7-10. Supported by the NRA, Idaho Friends of NRA, CCI, and local benefactors, this program is tailored for youth that are home-schooled or attending private and public schools.

Using pistols and tactical rifles, participants will put rounds down range in a controlled environment while working through competitive challenges, developing important life skills, and forming bonds and memories that will last a lifetime.

Seats are limited and training begins in November.

Application period is 15 September - 15 October. Find details and application instructions at www.cornerstoneteen.org.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments