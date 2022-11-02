The public is encouraged to display its colors to support veterans as part of the nationwide Operation Green Light.

A national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo), Operation Green Light encourages the public to display a green light at their residences, places of business and government buildings during the week of Veterans Day, Nov. 7-13.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments