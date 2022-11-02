The public is encouraged to display its colors to support veterans as part of the nationwide Operation Green Light.
A national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo), Operation Green Light encourages the public to display a green light at their residences, places of business and government buildings during the week of Veterans Day, Nov. 7-13.
The effort is to show support for military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available to them and their families.
Already planning displays, in Grangeville the Idaho County Courthouse will be featuring green lighting during the event, as well as a banner, and the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center.
