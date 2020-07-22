Reclaim Idaho’s Invest in Idaho: K-12 Education initiative is gearing back up after being derailed by COVID-19.
The petition drive was put on hold but now is available for people to sign online at ReclaimIdaho.org. There is a little more than a month to gather 30,000-plus signatures to get the initiative on the ballot. If passed in November, the initiative will generate $170-$200 million dollars annually for K-12 education in Idaho.
For those who have already signed a hard copy petition, there is not need to sign electronically.
