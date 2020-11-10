GRANGEVILLE — “Throughout the past years, I have been blessed to work with a lot of people who have helped physically, given money, toys and time to help with the Marines Toys for Tots Program.,” volunteer Julie Bentley said. “Last year, we helped 141 children have a better Christmas. We are getting ready for the 2020 year gift giving.”
Give Bentley a call at at 208-983-2183 and get children signed up if they need help. Deadline for sign-up is Dec. 4. Items will be ready for pickup Dec. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Communuty Center. Donation boxes will be at Camas Lanes, Larson’s and the Veterans Center, in Grangeville, and at The Hangout in Cottonwood.
“A big thank you to the special ladies who helped me last year — what a great crew to work with. Hoping to see all of you again this year.,” Bentley said.
