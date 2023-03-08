GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Centennial Library will be part of a book club event sponsored by Innovia Foundation, in partnership with The Spokesman-Review Northwest Passages.
A group of interested participants will read, discuss and gather insights from the book “I Never Thought of It That Way: How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times,” by Mónica Guzmán.
