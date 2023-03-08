GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Centennial Library will be part of a book club event sponsored by Innovia Foundation, in partnership with The Spokesman-Review Northwest Passages.

A group of interested participants will read, discuss and gather insights from the book “I Never Thought of It That Way: How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times,” by Mónica Guzmán.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments