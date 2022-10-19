KAMIAH — Madison Sloan, local jewelry-maker, is offering free booth space, open to all ages, at her second annual Christmas boutique. This year’s event will be held on Friday, Nov. 25, at the American Legion Hall (618 Main St.) in Kamiah. Call or text 408-340-3056 or email madison@busyfingers.xyz.
