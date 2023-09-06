GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS) students in grades second through eighth are invited to sign up for the GEMS Cheer Team. Students will cheer at competitions and on the sidelines during the school year for fall and winter sports.
Develop strength, flexibility and coordination by participating in school activities and Idaho school competition cheer events. Tumbling and stunting activities will be taught in partner and group activities. For details, email kerstintrombetta@hotmail.com.
