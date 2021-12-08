GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville area Toys for Tots is now collecting for the 2021 distribution and deadline to sign up is Dec. 10. Collection boxes for donated toys are at the following locations: Primeland, the Idaho County Veterans Center, Umpqua Bank, Larson’s Department Store and P1FCU, all in Grangeville.

Distribution date is Saturday, Dec. 18, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Idaho County Veterans and Community Outreach Center in Grangeville. To sign up for or for any questions, call organizer Julie Bentley at 208-983-2183 (leave a message).

