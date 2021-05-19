KOOSKIA — Kooskia Community Library invites kids to sign up for Summer Reading Program at the library, 026 S. Main St., or e-mail Dena at kooskia.library@prld.org and then receive a free book.

Beginning Monday, June 7, the library will be changing hours. New hours are Monday noon to 6 p.m., and Tuesday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Curbside is still available at all times during open hours.

