COTTONWOOD — Come one, come all, to the Idaho County Fair’s “The Greatest Show.”
The fair runs Aug. 17-20, and on the final day of the fair, Saturday, Aug. 20, the parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Main Street. Enter by registering online at idahocountyfair.org or by contacting Joyce Gehring-Sonnen, parade chairman, by phone at 208-962-5850 or email to jogehring@hotmail.com. Note that a form is available in the fair premium book, which is currently available at a variety of local businesses, including the Idaho County Free Press in Grangeville, the Cottonwood Chronicle, and the Clearwater Progress in Kamiah.
