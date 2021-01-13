COTTONWOOD — Prairie High School will have its spring blood drive Tuesday, March 16, in the high school gym on the stage. If they have 30 successful donors, they will receive the $2,000 STEM check from Vitalant for the third year in a row. Go to https://vitalant.org/ to sign up for the Prairie High School blood drive.
Those who have had the COVID-19 vaccine prior to March 16 can still donate. In addition, those who have had COVID can still donate if they have been symptom free for four weeks prior.
