GRANGEVILLE — It’s an “Ocean of Possibilities” for Grangeville Centennial Library’s Summer Reading Program.
Children birth to 18 are invited to sign up beginning May 2. Participants will receive a log to keep track of reading. Each student will sign a contract with the librarian to decide how many books or minutes to read during the summer. A variety of programs, giveaways and contests will be available throughout the event. This will include the following craft time, held from 11 a.m. to noon at Pioneer Park each Tuesday and Thursday in June:
∙Jellyfish lanterns and edible crackers June 7; Clay animals, necklaces and yoga June 9; Ocean bottles and beach bottles June 14; Canvas ocean and shell crabs June 16; Slime and suncatchers June 21; Ocean in a jar and sushi June 23; and the final reading party June 28, details TBA.
Every participant who completes their contract will be invited to the final party. Children of all abilities are welcome.
Stop by the library, 215 W. North Street, or call 208-983-0951 to sign up.
