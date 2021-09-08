COTTONWOOD — ‘Dance with Thia’ will start in Cottonwood on Monday, Sept. 13.
Thia VanHouten Waller will offer dance classes of all types for all ages at Cottonwood City Hall’s main floor. Waller took dance from Shirley Sears of Shirley’s Dance Studio for the past 11-plus years and has taught lessons in both Cottonwood and Grangeville.
A variety of times will be available, depending upon age and ability, for each group.
Call or text 208-507-1871 to sign up.
