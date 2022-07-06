CLEARWATER — Seven historical signs, signifying where places were in Clearwater in its past, have recently been installed.

Work was largely completed on Saturday, June 25, with installation done by Lyle Smith, Don Lewis, Rick Mclean, Jim Farris and Mike Moore.

Farris had the idea of doing this, and he made the signs. Smith made the frames and roofs, which will be corrugated aluminum when completed.

— information provided by Susanne Smith of Clearwater

