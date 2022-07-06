CLEARWATER — Seven historical signs, signifying where places were in Clearwater in its past, have recently been installed.
Work was largely completed on Saturday, June 25, with installation done by Lyle Smith, Don Lewis, Rick Mclean, Jim Farris and Mike Moore.
Farris had the idea of doing this, and he made the signs. Smith made the frames and roofs, which will be corrugated aluminum when completed.
— information provided by Susanne Smith of Clearwater
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.