ELK CITY — Wilderness Post 8311 Auxiliary recently announced the winners of our annual scholarship from students in our local communities. Post members said they are “proud to announce that we have been able to play a small part in the career success of these two individuals.”
Kortney Sims was awarded a $1,500 scholarship. She is currently a second-year graduate student in the School of Speech Language Hearing and Occupational Sciences at the University of Montana, studying to be a speech language pathologist. Kortney committed to doing a thesis, which is on how cognition, such as memory, attention, and executive functioning, impact a patient’s abilities to make language-based gains during an Intensive Comprehensive Aphasia Program (ICAP). Sims is a student clinician during the Summer 2022 Big Sky Aphasia Program ICAP. Throughout her first year of graduate school, she has had many learning opportunities, both in the classroom and in the community. To highlight a few, her favorite moments included participating in the inaugural concussion clinic for adolescents, participating in the Montana Speech-Language-Hearing Association Fall 2021 Conference, participating in a hearing screening day at a preschool, participating in the SIM-MT emergency response training, and providing many, many hours of clinical treatment to patients. Sims said she looks forward to her graduation from the University in May 2023.
Camden Barger was awarded a $1,000 scholarship. She is currently looking forward to the fall semester at Lewiston Clark State College and playing basketball for them. At the beginning of her high school education, she set the goal of being the valedictorian for her class. In meeting that goal, she signed up early for advanced class placements. She succeeded in accomplishing the course criteria for STEM and made it to nationals both her junior and senior year with the State of Idaho. Additionally, was awarded HOSA awards at the state level and accomplished a state degree in FFA. While Barger was meeting the educational goals she set for herself, she was also able to meet her goals in sports, including all-state all-conference in basketball and softball, female athlete of the year; and made the Northwest Hall of Fame as well as volleyball MVP. Her degree goals are in biology with a minor in business administration. At the present time, she hopes to work in the dental industry. Her hopes are to complete her education and be part of a small community.
