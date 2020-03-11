MISSOULA -- Kortney Sims, a junior at the University of Montana, was recently named as a Newman Civic Fellow.
Sims is a 2017 graduate of Grangeville High School and will graduate from UM in 2021, communicative sciences and disorders, psychology. Her career goals are to become a speech pathologist.
The Newman Civic Fellowship is named for Frank Newman, one of the founders of Campus Compact, who dedicated his life to creating opportunities for student civic learning. Campus Compact is a national coalition of more than 1,000 college and university presidents—representing some 6 million students—who are committed to improving community life and to educating students for civic and social responsibility. The Newman Civic Fellowship is supported by the KPMG Foundation.
“Coming from a small town, I learned the importance of engaged citizenship from my family,” Sims said. “The transition to college was definitely a big adjustment, but my love for volunteering grows the longer I am in Missoula.”
Sims was selected as a resident assistant for the university, where she said she built a residence hall based on involvement and inclusivity.
“There is a shortage of knowledge surrounding neurodiversity in University Housing Systems. I’m currently working with another student to prepare training to provide better community options for neurodiverse students.”
Neurodiversity refers to variation in the human brain regarding sociability, learning, attention, mood and other mental functions in a non-pathological sense.
“My interest in helping the aging population lead me to the New Directions Wellness Center, a non-profit health promotion program, where I have volunteered my time helping people with chronic illness or disability with their workout or fitness needs,” Sims continued. “In the future, I look forward to working as a speech-language pathologist. Communication is a right that everyone deserves, and I would love to help create an equal opportunity for everyone to have equal access to the services they need. I plan to spend time within my community to achieve this goal while also teaching future generations the importance of engaged citizenship.”
Sims will have the opportunity to attend the 2020 Newman Civic Fellows National Conference this November in Boston, Mass.
“Kortney is an engaged scholar and active member of the campus community. During her time at UM, she has distinguished herself as a leader amongst her peers and an advocate for underrepresented populations of students, especially those living with communicative disorders and autism,” stated UM president Seth Bodnar. “She has worked tirelessly through her studies, extracurricular activities, and employment to address social inequities and promote a more inclusive campus community.”
Sims grew up in Elk City and then moved to Grangeville to attend middle through high school. She is the daughter of Cheryl Sims of Elk City and Ken and Sue Sims of Coeur d’Alene.
