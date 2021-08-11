ELK CITY —Kortney Sims is the 2021 scholarship winner of the Aubrey and Florence Cooper Scholarship fund.
Sims, a 2017 graduate of Grangeville High School and a 2021 graduate of the University of Montana, will use her scholarship toward her master’s degree at the University of Montana Speech Language Pathology Graduate Program in the School of Speech, Language, Hearing, and Occupational Sciences.
Sims lived in Elk City and Grangeville, attending Elk City School until junior high when she began attending school in Grangeville.
Scholarship judges said, “Kortney’s hard work, volunteerism and attention to her undergraduate studies, combined with part-time jobs made her a topnotch candidate. She has volunteered by donating her voice to a Human Voice bank through VocalID, giving people a way to communicate via AAC devices without a computerized voice, created ALS awareness posters, to help with awareness of ALS and the ALS Walk for Life, peer mentor for students with autism, and volunteered at New Directions Wellness Clinic. She never let any challenges or her strong desire to assist others affect her grades, keeping a combined 3.95 GPA for her four years of undergraduate work. There is no one more deserving of this scholarship. Kortney’s connection to home and desire to grow makes all of us proud to say that she is from Elk City.”
The Aubrey and Florence Cooper Scholarship (AFCS) has been established by Dave Cooper in honor of his parents. Aubrey and Florence moved to Elk City in 1948. They lived in what was then called “Dog Patch” and then occupied the house on the corner of Main Street and American River Road. Aubrey worked at the Johnson Mill on Red River when he first came to the area. He worked for a time at both the Shearer Mill and the Berkland Mill, and also worked on the dredge. He built several houses in Elk City with George Hartman, including the one next to the fire engine garage. Florence was a homemaker who was active in the community. AFCS is administered by Framing Our Community, Inc. in Elk City.
To qualify for the AFCS a student will have to have attended Elk City School for a minimum of two years, have a cumulative “C” GPA, been accepted into a postsecondary education program, and have two letters of recommendation.
The awardee must use the scholarship funds for payment of tuition and fees associated with postsecondary education and agree to provide evidence of the use of scholarship funds. These funds can be used for college or trade school education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.