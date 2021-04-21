MISSOULA, Mont. — Kortney Sims of Elk City and Grangeville will graduate from the University of Montana May 1.
Sims is a 2017 graduate of Grangeville High School. She will receive her BA in communicative sciences and disorders and psychology. In the fall, she will go on to attend graduate school for speech-language pathology at UM.
She is the daughter of Cheryl Sims of Elk City and Ken and his wife, Sue, Sims of Coeur d’Alene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.