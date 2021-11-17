COTTONWOOD — NOAA’s National Weather Service (NWS) has selected Sister Placida Wemhoff, a resident of Cottonwood, as a recipient of the 2021 Holm Award, for more than 45 years of distinguished service to the nation through the Cooperative Observer Program.
C. Corby Dickerson IV, observing program leader, Missoula, Mont., presented the award to Sister Placida during a webinar ceremony held Nov. 1.
“Sister Placida’s 45 years of weather observing provides a foundation of consistently measured data, which is essential to the climate record for the local community, the National Weather Service, and our nation,” said Bruce Bauck, meteorologist in charge from the NWS, Missoula.
Since 1976, Sister Placida has been reporting daily temperature, precipitation, and snowfall readings to the NWS. However, beginning at just 13 years old, Sister Placida dedicated to live her life under the ethos of monasticism through the sharing of the Benedictine charism: that is to say, a way of life, seeking God in community and service of others. For the past 45 years part of this service has been the daily taking of weather observations and the monthly collection of data from a Fischer Porter rain gauge.
“NOAA’s NWS relies on dedicated citizen scientists to provide critical surface observations,” said Louis W. Uccellini, Ph.D, director, NWS. “Daily reports from our observers are the building blocks of our forecasts each day and provide a foundation for our climate records across the nation. It would be very difficult for us to fulfill our mission of saving lives and property while enhancing the national economy without these dedicated individuals and institutions.”
Visit weather.gov for details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.