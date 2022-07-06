COTTONWOOD—Sister Margaret Mary (Meg) Sass celebrated her 60th Jubilee of Profession June 10, at the chapter of the Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood.
Sass, 78, is from Twin Falls, and entered the monastery in 1959. She made her profession in 1962. During her career as a Benedictine sister, Sass taught school at Our Lady of Lourdes in Lewiston, St. Mary’s School in St. Maries, Idaho, St. Joseph’s School in Cottonwood and Prairie Middle School. She was principal at Sacred Heart School in Boise and initiated the Release Time program for the Tri-Parish Catholic community in Cottonwood, Ferdinand and Greencreek. She also served as the first Interlink director in Lewiston, a nonprofit organization providing services to elders to help them to stay in their homes. Sass worked for Catholic Charities in Spokane as director of Parish Social Ministries and Senior Services; and served as director of Our Place, a church-based social services organization in Spokane. Other positions include director of Oblates and sub-prioress at the Monastery of St. Gertrude. She worked as mission director for St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood, adult education coordinator of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise and currently is retired and participating in the activities of the Spirit Center at the monastery.
“When I think of these past 60 years I have thousands of snapshots of people whose lives have touched mine,” Sass said. “I think the whole world could not contain the ways God has been present with me and my community these past 60 years. God is so good.”
Sass requested pizza for her celebration dinner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.